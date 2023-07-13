It’s going to be cold and dark for the next few days for South Africa after Stage 6 load shedding was implemented on Wednesday.
Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said this is due to the loss of additional generating units overnight, the extensive use of the open gas cycle turbines and the inability to replenish pumped storage dam levels.
Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 7am until 2pm, thereafter levelling up to Stage 6.
“Stage 6 will be implemented until 5am on Thursday. This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice,” Mokwena said.
City of Cape Town customers will have Stage 4 between 5am and 10pm, and Stage 6 between 10pm and 5am.