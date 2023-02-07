Eskom has officially gone to the market in search of a competent CEO whose major tasks will be to keep the lights on and completing the unbundling process after the departure of Andre de Ruyter at the end of March. De Ruyter, who was the highest-earning board member at R7.04 million per annum, resigned voluntarily in December but said he would stay on for the next three months to facilitate a smooth transition.

In an internal and external advertisement posted on its website, the struggling power utility said the new group CEO must have a postgraduate degree in engineering, business administration, economics or suitable qualification at NQF level 8 with 480 credits. The closing date for applications is Monday, February 27 and the new CEO is expected to take office from April 1. Eskom board member Mteto Nyati last week said the nominations committee should have a list of possible candidates soon.

“The company has been hard at work and they will be presenting to the nomination committee a long list in the next two weeks,” Nyati said. “That’s the beginning of the process, and then we will end up with a shortlist at some point.” BOARD: Mteto Nyati The CEO position at Eskom is like a poisoned chalice as De Ruyter is the 11th chief exec to have left the company in just over 10 years.