A chronically ill pensioner believes Eskom is the cause of her house burning after technicians came to repair the power cable from the utility pole to her house. Soraya Moosa, 63, from Roosendal in Delft, says she was without electricity for two weeks before Eskom came to fix her cable on 30 May, and the next day that exact same cable had a short and caused a fire.

“I went to sleep past 8pm that Tuesday and the fire happened past 10pm,” says Soraya. “I was in a deep sleep because my daughter gave me flu medication. I just heard a commotion and banging because the people could not wake me up, so they kicked the door open. “When I woke up, I just saw red, there were flames everywhere and I ran out barefoot.

THEFT: Appliances were lost “My neighbours at the back linked their cable to mine, they have been stealing electricity for a long time now. “The electrical cable Eskom came to replace from the pole to the gutters caught fire. I believe it is because the gutters are plastic. I have tried to reach out to them but nothing comes from it.” The widow is now staying with her daughter in Asta Crescent, and says since then her house was broken into and all her appliances stolen or damaged.