A family from Delft say they have been living without krag for more than two months after Eskom took out their meter box. Carmelita Andrew, 37, said they have been in the dark since Eskom workers removed the main box in April.

“Eskom installed a sub-meter in our garage years ago; however, other Eskom people came here and took the box out in the kitchen and said we must pay for reconnection,” she explained. The family clubbed by to pay Eskom R6 050 for a new box. “Ons wag nou nog vir hulle. They promised that they will install our meter 30 days after the payment was made,” Carmelita wysed.

“They robbed us as they took our money for a service that we never received and whenever we follow up, Eskom says that the job was already attended to, but no field workers visited our property.” Carmelita, who lives with her elderly diabetic mom Margaret, 75, and her three kids, has been using candles and a small paraffin stove to get through the dark and cold winter nights. “Every day we buy eight candles and we make food on a paraffin stove. There are days when there is nothing, then we just sit here in the cold and eat bread with cooldrink,” she said.

“We paid the neighbours R10 just for one kettle of hot water.” ILLUMINATES: Candles used However, Eskom spokesperson Kyle Cookson said the electricity supply was disconnected after an investigation revealed that the customer tampered with the meter. “The customer paid the tampering fee on 20 April and will receive a new Eskom meter in due course,” he stated.