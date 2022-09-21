This week, Eskom announced the launch of three programmes to procure power for the national grid. The announcement comes as the country grapples with ongoing blackouts for several hours a day.

In a statement, Eskom said initially the programmes will focus on generators capable of supplying more than one megawatt to the grid. Over time, the threshold will be lowered to enable smaller producers to participate, IOL reports. Eskom’s Sikonathi Mantshantsha said the aim is to sign the first power supply agreement this week, and for the power to start flowing through the grid as soon as possible. “Eskom is already importing electricity from its neighbours via the Southern African Power Pool, an average 200MW that is being used to augment Eskom generation capacity when the grid is constrained,” Eskom said.

The department of public enterprise announced further interventions to tackle the blackouts. “We are mindful and concerned of the strain that this places on households and businesses,” said Minister Pravin Gordhan. He said load shedding was caused by the unplanned breakdown of units and unit trips: “The power unit trips are mainly part of power stations protection system to safeguard the power stations, employees and equipment.” He said load shedding is implemented as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns.