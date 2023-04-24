Eskom has implemented Stage 6 load shedding from 4pm on Monday after seven of its generation units failed in the past 24 hours. “Thereafter, Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 5am until 4pm on Tuesday, followed by Stage 6 load shedding until 5am on Wednesday. Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 5am until 4pm on Wednesday,” an Eskom spokesperson said.

Eskom said breakdowns were currently at 17 955 MW of generating capacity, while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance was 5 042 MW. “Over the past 24 hours a generation unit each at Camden, Matla and Tutuka power stations were returned to service. In the same period, a generating unit each at Duvha, Grootvlei, Kendal, Majuba, Medupi and two generating units at Kriel power stations were taken offline for repairs. “The team is working around the clock to ensure that these generating units are returned to service as soon as possible,” the ailing utility’s Menzi Mngomezulu said.

The City of Cape Town has also reported an increase in electricity service requests primarily due to non-stop load shedding at high stages, and damage-related to recent storms. Mayoral committee member for energy, Beverley van Reenen, said several areas including Manenberg, Mowbray, Lotus River, Langa, Durbanville and Newfields were experiencing unplanned power outages. Meanwhile, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has conceded that the “Eskom crisis is here to stay”.