Eskom has implemented Stage 4 load shedding on Tuesday, following a breakdown of five generators at five power stations overnight. Eskom spokesperson, Sikhonathi Mantshantsha, says a full statement will be issued later in the day.

The implementation of Stage 4 load shedding comes just days after Eskom signed a land lease agreement with independent clean power generators. Last week, Eskom said it had signed lease agreements with four independent investors, for the commercial lease and use of land parcels at two of its power stations in Mpumalanga province. The land is for the construction of new clean energy generation capacity. Eskom said it was the first batch of lease agreements to be signed with private companies. It comprises land parcels around the Majuba and Tutuka power stations.

More on this How we lighten ministers’ load (shedding)

"It is anticipated that the generators will be connected to the grid within 24 to 36 months from financial closure, subject to environmental, land zoning and other regulatory approvals," Eskom said. Eskom Group chief executive André de Ruyter said that by making Eskom land available close to the power stations, where there was sufficient grid capacity, it had taken an innovative step to find the quickest way possible and within its scope of influence to boost the country’s generation capacity. "Eskom’s land leasing programme is a first of its kind and can be used as a case study in the electricity supply industry (ESI) in terms of partnering with private electricity generators to accelerate the connection of additional capacity to the national grid to improve the reliability of supply.

“The fact that these land leases will attract an estimated investment of some R40 billion to areas traditionally associated with coal-fired electricity generation makes this a compelling proof point for the just energy transition to a lower carbon economy," he said. The next phase of land would focus on properties around the Kendal and Kusile power stations in Mpumalanga, as well as the retired Ingagane Power Station in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal. The parcels would be offered to the market in the coming months.