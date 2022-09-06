“The load shedding has been caused by a shortage of generation capacity owing to breakdowns and delays in returning some generating units to service.

Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented between 4pm and 10pm today (Tuesday) until Saturday.

“We currently have 4 588MW on planned maintenance, while another 16 142MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns," Eskom said in a short statement issued a short while ago.

Loadshedding will be implemented at 16:00 until 22:00 tonight; thereafter loadshedding will be



Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said the breakdown of a generation unit at Arnot, Duvha, Kendal, Medupi and Tutuka power stations, as well as the delays in returning to service a unit to service at Hendrina power station, have exacerbated the capacity constraints.

He said that on Saturday, Unit 2 of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station tripped from full power during the routine testing of the control rod system.