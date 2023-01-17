Eskom postponed a media briefing scheduled on Monday for an update on its power kwale, due to an urgent meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa. Earlier in the day, Eskom issued a notice that a virtual meeting to update the country on system challenges was to take place at 5pm.

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter was due to provide an update. However, just before 3.30pm, the sukkeling power utility said the briefing would not take place. “Eskom has had to postpone this afternoon’s media briefing due to emergency engagements with the president. While we aim to hold the media briefing as soon as possible, the date and time can only be confirmed once meetings with the president are concluded,” Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha stated.

In the meantime a power alert with regards to loadshedding will be published — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) January 16, 2023 He said Eskom would in the meantime publish a power alert with regards to the stages of load shedding. The latest developments come as the country is grappling with Stage 6 load shedding. According to the utility, it was forced to implement a higher level of load shedding following the breakdown of 11 generators at Camden, Duvha, Grootvlei, Hendrina, Kendal, Kriel, Majuba and Matla stations, amounting to 5 084MW. Load shedding is wreaking havoc with many businesses. In some areas, residents have complained their power did not return after load shedding.