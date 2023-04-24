Eskom on Sunday implemented stage 4 load shedding from 4pm as the utility’s generation capacity saw a slight improvement following the failure of multiple generating units.
This morning at 5am stage 3 kicked in, and today at 4pm it will go back to stage 4.
Kendal, Kriel, and a unit each at Matimba and Medupi power stations were returned to service on Thursday, while a generating unit each at Matla and Tutuka power stations were taken offline for repairs.
Eskom has said the pattern of stages 3 and 4 will be repeated daily until further notice amid the slight improvement.