The Cape Peninsula University of Technology has signed a R36 million deal with Eskom for the university to set up a training centre in Mpumalanga to reskill workers at the Komati power station. According to Eskom, the initiative will provide between 160 000 and 300 000 jobs.

The agreement was signed yesterday at CPUT Bellville campus. Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said the partnership is to maintain economic growth, sustainability and job creation. “Komati power station has served South Africa since 1961, it has now reached the end of its life, of the nine units that were originally built only one unit remains operational and that is scheduled to be shut down in September,” De Ruyter said.

PARTNERSHIP: De Ruyter and Nhlapo at deal signing. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) “What we have done is devise a range of different projects that will re-purpose and re-power the Komati Power station. “We intend to build a 100 megawatt solar plant next to Komati, we also intend to install a micro-grid manufacturing facility that will enable us to bring electricity to far flung rural areas. He added: “This initiative is not about destroying jobs but about creating jobs, we have done extensive socio-economic impact studies in the environment, we have engaged with labour and with communities and there have been two independent studies that have suggested between a 160 000 and 300 000 new jobs will be created as a result of this energy transition.”