Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 11am today (Wednesday) until 5am on Monday.

"This loadshedding is necessary due to a shortage of generation capacity following breakdowns of two more generating units during the night," Eskom said in a statement.

#POWERALERT1



Following further breakdowns during the night, Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented starting at 11:00 on Wednesday until 05:00 on Monday pic.twitter.com/BM6PLebuQs — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 2, 2022

It said since the weekend it has utilised significant amounts of emergency generating reserves, which have now been depleted and need to be replenished.

Eskom will use this period of load shedding to replenish the emergency generation reserves.

"A unit each at Kusile and Kendal power stations tripped. Delays in returning units at Kusile, Tutuka, Duvha, Lethabo and Grootvlei have also contributed to the current supply constraints.

“Total breakdowns amount to 14 994MW while planned maintenance is 4 435MW of capacity as we continue with the reliability maintenance. Three generating units are expected to return to service by Wednesday afternoon," Eskom said.

Eskom appeals to all South Africans to help limit the impact of load shedding by reducing the usage of electricity and to switch off non-essential items.

IOL