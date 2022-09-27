Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the provincial government will be opposing Eskom’s proposed electricity tariff increase of a moerse 32%. Winde added that already hard-pressed South Africans cannot afford the groot increase while the nation is currently suffering through load shedding.

The Western Cape government estimates that rolling blackouts could have cost as much as R12.3 billion over a year, a severe blow to the province’s economy. To mitigate the impact of load shedding, three municipalities – Cape Town, Stellenbosch and Mossel Bay – said they were on track to remove themselves from Eskom’s grid. “With load shedding well into its third consecutive week, businesses and South Africans are counting the cost of the ongoing power cuts as Eskom battles to keep the lights on,” Winde said in a statement yesterday.

“South Africans across the board simply cannot absorb such a drastic increase, and it should not be granted to Eskom.” ANGERED: W Cape premier Alan Winde Eskom last week warned the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) to grant the full 32% tariff increase it requires in the 2023 fiscal year or face the consequences. Appearing before Nersa in public hearings to justify its Multi-Year Price Determination 5 (MYPD 5), Eskom said if the tariff was not granted the power utility would risk the further deterioration of its assets leading to further load shedding.

This, as the utility was not able to cater for its maintenance programmes with the current rates it was paid. But Winde said while they are aware of Eskom’s geld problems, residents should not be punished. “Instead, Nersa should consider granting an increase that is not above the current inflation rate – which would be the maximum that residents could possibly bear,” he added.