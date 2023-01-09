Eskom CEO André de Ruyter survived an alleged attempt on his life only a day after his resignation. De Ruyter confirmed the news with various publications, revealing that doctors had found elevated levels of cyanide in his blood on December 13.

His resignation only became known to the public on December 14. According to EE Business Intelligence, De Ruyter became ill, was weak, dizzy and confused, shaking uncontrollably and vomiting copiously before he collapsed, unable to walk after drinking a cup of coffee in his office at Eskom Megawatt Park. “I have reported the matter to the SAPS on January 5, and the case can be assumed to be under investigation,” he told EE Business Intelligence.