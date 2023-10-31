The bail bid of two of the five men who escaped from custody at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court has been postponed by another week after they changed their minds and applied for Legal Aid. Jody Adams and Elroy Gedult appeared in the same court on charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, three attempted murder charges, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and escaping from custody, yesterday.

Adams and Gedult were among the five prison breakers who managed to overpower a police official, take his firearm and escape from the holding cells three weeks ago as the officer was loading the remaantrok to take them back to prison. Three of the escapees have been caught while two are still at large. Both Adams and Gedult at their previous court appearance indicated that they would praat for themselves and apply for bail, while the third accused, Khumzi Ningo, applied for Legal Aid and abandoned his bail application.

Ningo’s case was postponed to December 3. He remains in custody. Yesterday, Adams and Gedult made a U-turn and opted for legal representation. Their case was postponed to November 7 for lawyers to come on board for a possible bail application.