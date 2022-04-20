The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is searching for a third escaped bandiet who broke out of Malmesbury Prison before the Easter weekend.

Police, DCS and other law enforcement agencies launched an operation which led to the arrest of two of the convicts who escaped last Wednesday.

DCS spokesperson Candice van Reenen said Juneal Jacobs was still on the run.

He was doing time for murder.

“We continue to encourage any sightings or information on Jacobs to be immediately reported, and further wish to remind the community that should they fail to report any contact, they will be deemed accomplices in the matter.

“A full investigation into the escape will be instituted in due course,” she said.

DCS acting commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale expressed concern about the escapes, and a breakout from Barberton Prison in Mpumalanga, both of which occurred within 24 hours, reports IOL.

Thobakgale said that on April 14, he addressed all DCS provincial commissioners and district commissioners across the country, and reiterated that the situation was unacceptable and should be urgently addressed.

Thobakgale confirmed that two of the three prisoners, Alexander Pieters and Riduwaan Herman, had been re-arrested.

