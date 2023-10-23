The City of Cape Town says it has recently become aware of a new EPWP jobs scam circulating on WhatsApp. The scammers claim there is a mass recruitment for EPWP before the end of 2023 and invite potential recruits to apply via an external link for a chance at a work opportunity with a monthly stipend between R7 000 and R20 000.

“The City’s Urban Waste Management Directorate understands that this link has since been shut down. However, given that some job seekers are still falling victim to similar tricks, we would like to remind residents how to distinguish a real job opportunity from a fake one,” said Mayco member for Urban Waste Management, Grant Twigg. Here are some common signs that a job is a scam: – The recruiter contacts you;

– You receive a job offer right away; – The pay is suspiciously high; – Job requirements and description are vague;

– The company requires payment from you to be eligible for consideration; – Communication appears unprofessional (spelling/grammar errors). For City work opportunities, you need to register on the Jobseekers’ Database at your local sub-council office.