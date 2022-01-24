Brave little cancer fighter Breanne Adriaanse from Belhar is getting a helping hand from Kraaifontein cancer survivor Michael Wynne, 59.

Michael, who has beaten cancer twice, has offered to walk to and from the Northern Cape to raise funds for the little girl while at the same time raising awareness about her illness.

On 5 January the Daily Voice published a plea for help from Shereen Miles, 42, a single mom of seven.

The baby girl was born with Trisomy (a condition characterised by an additional chromosome and causes many of the organs to develop abnormally) and the child experienced cardiovascular and neurological complications.

HOPE: Michael Wynne survived cancer twice

After numerous procedures, the one-year-old was diagnosed with Leukaemia in September.

The article reached Michael and he says it hit home as he was first diagnosed in 2018 and survived both colon and prostate cancer.

The dad says this will be his 15th Walk-a-Ride campaign for cancer and it will kick off on 26 January.

The eight-hour journey sees him walking and riding to the Northern Cape and back.

“I hope we can save her life and make her battle a little easier for her and her family,” says Michael.

“Besides raising funds, my walk is also about raising awareness about all types of cancers.

“Lack of knowledge and support is the reason some think cancer is a death sentence and become suicidal.

“I hope this walk will yield results in funding and awareness.”

For more info, contact Shereen on 084 398 9481 or Michael on 076 549 6237.

[email protected]