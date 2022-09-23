A Bangladeshi trader and father-to-be has been gunned down and killed in an attempted robbery. Jhirul Islam Remel, 40, tried to escape his shooters, who allegedly followed him from stocking up on cigarettes on Thursday morning in Newfields.

When the Daily Voice arrived, there were as many as 30 bekommerd Bangladeshis who went to check on their dead countryman. Jhirul died just outside of the Toyota Quantum he had been driving. ON THE case: Cops confirm investigating Jhirul’s murder. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete Not long after the shooting, the suspects were caught on camera as they ran into Jakes Gerwel Drive.

Jhirul’s brother, who doesn’t want to be named, told the Daily Voice: “He was trading in Rylands but he came to stock in Philippi. “He was followed by three men in a bakkie and when he noticed, he drove over the curb. “I’m sure when he saw that he would not be able to drive over the barrier on Jakes Gerwel, he turned around. That is when he was shot and killed.”

The hartseer broertjie says there is a video that has gone viral, which shows a police van parked near the scene. “The police should have taken action at the time,” he explains. “I refuse to hear that they were waiting for back-up while my brother was attacked.

“Our people are being targeted every day and we don’t know who to trust anymore.” He adds that Jhirul’s widow is pregnant. “She could give birth any time and it is a scary thing to tell a woman in that condition that her husband has been killed.”

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi says Philippi police responded to the complaint yesterday: “Upon arrival at the scene in Mandel Road in Newfields, they found the body of an unknown man. “Reports suggested that the victim was in front of a local cash and carry, when he was approached by three unknown armed males. “When he tried to flee the scene, the suspects fired gunshots, fatally wounding the suspect.

“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. “The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.” Swartbooi states that the motive for the attack is armed robbery and police are investigating a murder.