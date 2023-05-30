A mother from Lost City says it breaks her heart each time she goes to court to face the man accused of killing her daughter. Austin du Plessis appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court on Monday, where he faces charges of murder for the death of his girlfriend.

Mom Cheryl Anne Smith said that she feels helpless with rage whenever she sees Du Plessis. When I saw him this morning [Monday] I felt despondent. I thought if I had something I would walk to him and stab him, because he is walking up and down and I don’t get to see my daughter again,” she explained. Lakecia Martinus, 18, died instantly after Austin allegedly struck her with a full beer bottle across the side of her head.

Killed: Teen mom Lakecia Martinus, 18. The attack took place in November at Austin’s residence in Tafelberg Street, Tafelsig. Austin was previously granted R3 000 bail after his defence lawyer indicated that he is a first-time offender who must provide for his and Lakecia’s one-year-old son. On Monday, the matter was postponed until July 17 for further investigation.

Cheryl Anne told the Daily Voice that the justice system keeps failing them because not only is Du Plessis out “like a free man” but every time the case gets postponed. “He can continue with his life but we can’t because my daughter isn’t there anymore,” the mom explained. Russell Martinus still finds himself looking at his daughter’s pictures but even that is a painful reminder of her alleged killer.