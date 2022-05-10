Cops have arrested another suspect for the mass murder of five people in Endlovini Informal Settlement in Khayelitsha two months ago. Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk says their organised crime detectives tracked down the suspect who had fled to the Eastern Cape.

“Members attached to the Provincial Organised Crime investigation team conducted a suspect tracing operation in the Eastern Cape with the assistance of Lady Frere SAPS and arrested a 29-year-old male in Lower Lufuta, Cala, on Sunday. “The male is the second suspect to be arrested in connection with the murder of the five people who were shot and killed in New Monwabisi Park, Harare on 13 March 2022. “He is expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.”

Van Wyk says they are hot on the heels of the third suspect. “A third suspect is believed to have been involved and the Provincial Organised Crime investigators are still searching for him.” His arrest comes almost a month after Madoda Zwayi, 34, was arrested for the same crime; he is still trying to get bail.

They are accused of killing four men and a woman in the early hours of March 14. This mass shooting was followed six days later by another when six people were killed while sitting next to a hokkie along Lindela Road in Enkanini. Thando Shuba, 35, was taken into custody but has since been released on R800 bail.