Plans are under way to demolish a notorious drug den in Mitchells Plain just months after a young mom was viciously attacked and bludgeoned to death inside the pella pos. Four months after the horrific murder of Kim-Joy Arnold, 35, the local ward councillor says the municipality has already taken the matter to court.

Tears of disbelief flowed in July when the battered body of Kim-Joy was found outside the drug den in Angus Way. KILLED: Ma Kim-Joy Arnold, 35. Picture supplied At the time, her mom Judy said that she had been abusing drugs and hadn’t returned home the night before. The next day, cops arrived at her doorstep and asked her to identify her daughter’s body. Shocked residents revealed that Kim-Joy had been stabbed multiple times and her skull bashed with a brick. An inspection of the unoccupied huis revealed blood spatters inside the property.

It is believed she was attacked inside the house and collapsed in the street as she tried to flee from her attackers. While police have not yet made any arrests for her murder, councillor Ashley Potts says he is fighting to ensure that the pella pos is demolished by the end of the year. ‘BREAK IT DOWN’: Westridge mense are klaar with pella pos. Picture: Leon Knipe “So the City has taken the matter to court to get the deed of sale revoked due to the municipal arrears on the property,” says Potts.

“After the murder, we reached out to the owner who said she is not interested in addressing the issue and some of the drug addicts have tried to return, but the neighbourhood watch, Metro police and SAPS have stopped them. “At this stage, we are trying to get the ownership transferred to the City and according to the problem buildings unit once we have it, it will be demolished and the land auctioned off. “I am fighting to have this done by December.”