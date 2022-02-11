President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the publishing of legislative amendments that will enable the trading and reselling of electricity among private players.

This spells the beginning of the end of Eskom’s monopoly on selling power.

Amendments to the Electricity Regulation Act were gazetted by Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe yesterday.

The regulations are now open for 30 days of public comment.

The amendments make provision for the licensing of an independent operator of the national electricity grid, in the first of several stages of splitting up Eskom.

