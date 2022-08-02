The hartseer family of seven-year-old Emaan Solomons from Ocean View will have to wait another two months to see her alleged killers go on trial. Nearly two years after the little girl was gunned down in front of her home during a gang shooting, her family were left disappointed yesterday when it was revealed that one of the accused had been appointed a new advocate.

Appearing before Judge Alma de Wet at the Cape High Court, it was revealed that the trial of Eben Basson and Chivargo Fredericks would not go ahead. The two alleged members of the Junky Funky Kids gang are charged with the murder of Emaan who was shot in the chest and hand while playing in the front yard of her home in Libra Street on 25 February 2020. VICTIM: Emaan Solomons, 7 Her death sparked an uproar and during a vigil, angry residents burnt five alleged drug dens.

Basson and Fredericks were allegedly trying to shoot members of a rival gang when Emaan was hit, and face one charge of murder, three counts of attempted murder, the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA). Basson’s Legal Aid lawyer advised that the matter had been reassigned to him just last week and he needed time to consult. The matter was provisionally postponed to 3 October.