A new service aimed at equipping young people with life skills and making good health choices has been launched in Elsies River. The centre is the brainchild of Sister Marilyn Patterson, a nurse employed by the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness, and comes just ahead of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children Campaign.

Patterson says over the years she realised that the youth need trusted professionals to talk to about their health and personal lives. She decided to launch the youth-friendly clinic at the Shawco Centre, close to the Elsies River Community Health Centre, where people as young as 10 can easily access free services. Addressing the youth, Sister Marilyn says: “You are our youth and our priority. I know that many of you are afraid to visit our facilities and you may be afraid of judgement from seniors.

“I also know that sometimes you may not want medication, but you need someone to talk to. You may need advice.” She encouraged learners to build healthy habits and seek support if they are struggling. Sister Marilyn adds: “Today, I want to encourage you to make healthy choices about everything, from the way you brush your hair, the clothes you wear, your education, and health choices.