Three teens from Elsies River United Rugby and Football Club have been selected for the Western Province Under-20 Women’s Rugby team. Hailie Lakay, Shaundrè Francke and Miranda Fortune, all aged 19, received their WP colours and led the team to victory when they played in the Eastern Cape at the U20 national tournament and won all three matches last month, reaching top of the log.

Coach Morne Moses established the women’s rugby team in January and says six girls were invited to trials by Western Province at City Park Stadium in Athlone. “The foundation was laid at their primary school, it is a great feeling seeing the ladies go far. “I am glad that doors are opening for the girls and that people can see women’s rugby is getting recognised,” Morne said.

“The girls are dedicated and don’t miss practices and are leaders in the team.” Hailie from Elnor plays lock and works a nine-to-five job, but says nothing can keep her away from the rugby field. “I am very excited and appreciative about the opportunity, rugby makes me confident because I can express myself on the field.

“I never thought that I would be able to play for the province because I tried in high school but always got kicked out in the last trials.” ACTION: Meisies on the field Inside centre Shaundrè from Balvenie Estate previously made the Western Cape U15 Sevens team in 2018 and says she wants to go pro. “I love how aggressive the sport is and I have a passion for it. I always got kicked out at the last trials and never made the team but I kept on and this year we made it going and this year we finally made it ,” she added.