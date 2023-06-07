An unemployed Elsies River dad says he is at his wits’ end trying to find a school close to home for his son. David van Breda said he has applied at Elsies River High School but his laaitie, who is in Grade 8, was rejected and now attends school far away, at Valhalla High.

“He needs to cross the big main road to get to school but Elsies High is close to me, there are a lot of other children from other areas attending there such as Belhar, Bishop Lavis but kids who live in the area can’t find placement,” he explained. David said that the feedback he received from Elsies River High was that it was over-subscribed. “According to my understanding, the children closest to a school in their area need to get prioritised because now, he is going to school with transport which I need to pay and I don’t work, where he could’ve just crossed the road.”

Another woman, who asked not to be named, claimed that her granddaughter who is in Grade 7 was rejected at all the schools she applied to, including Elsies River High, which is around the corner from their home. Spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the WCED does not decide which child is admitted into a school, and that decision lies with its governing body. “It must also be noted that school admission policies differ from school to school. One of the requirements when considering admission may or may not be proximity to the school.