The Kinders van die Kaap NPO in Elsies River is flourishing, thanks to the generosity of sponsors who have made it possible for Mark Kulp to successfully render social services development programmes in the community.

What started as a soup kitchen during the Covid-19 pandemic has now grown into a learning centre as they have received 10 computers from Nedbank and 300 books from various benefactors.

Mark, a former Ajax Cape Town Super Fan and Fan Shop Manager, says this is a dream come true as he can help more children in the community with social skills development during the daily feedings.

He also gets help from his former colleagues at Ajax Cape Town and his wife’s employer to keep things afloat.

“We soon started getting followership and grew from serving one meal to twice a day during the week and sometimes Saturdays.

“During this time, we help these kids with their social skills, for instance some wouldn’t know how to greet properly, introducing themselves and communicating in a decent manner without using foul language amongst each other.

“Some were shy and wouldn’t play with other kids but they have now become family and are interactive and can ask for help as we let them come do their homework here if they want to.

“It was my wish to establish a viable learning skills development programme and now that we have computers, we’re expanding our kitchen to create a library and computer lab.

STRENGTH TO STRENGTH: Mark Kulp

“Though we have generous people who offered to do the work and some donated, we are still short of timber worth R9500.

“We choose timber because this is a permanent facility we are building. Any donations will be appreciated,” says Mark.

To find out about their initiative or donations, visit Kinders van die Kaap NPO on Facebook or call Mark on 072 545 9029.

[email protected]