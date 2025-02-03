A YOUNG mom from Eureka Estate in Elsies River died in a hail of bullets on Saturday morning while visiting her friends. The shocking shooting in Mallet Street resulted in two deaths while two others were injured and taken to hospital.

The hartseer mother of Charné-Lee Jacobs, 21, says they arrived at the crime scene but were unable to say goodbye as her lifeless body lay in the street. Mom Marlyn Kleinhans, 55, says her two young children, aged three and seven, will now be raised by her family. The ouma explains: “It happened early on Saturday morning.

“Charné is a single mom and was enjoying a beer with her friends when the shooting happened. “We were still asleep and the neighbours came to wake us up. We went there but she was already gone and we couldn’t say goodbye. “She has a seven-year-old daughter and a three-year-old son who now don’t have a mother.”

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirms the shooting and says: “Ravensmead police responded to a complaint of a shooting in the early hours of Saturday morning in Mallet Street, Eureka Estate, Ravensmead. “Upon arrival on the scene they found the bodies of a 24-year-old male and a 21-year-old female who sustained gunshot wounds to their bodies. “They were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel.

“Two other victims, a 36-year-old male and a 37-year-old female sustained gunshot wounds to their bodies and were taken to a medical facility for medical treatment”. Twigg adds that the motive for the attack forms part of the police investigation. SCENE: Mallet Road in Eureka Estate When Daily Voice visited the area on Sunday residents claimed to have been woken by the sound of gunfire.

They remained toebek about what led up to the shooting with many saying they were inside their homes as the shots rang out. Charné’s mother describes her as a blom saying the family has been left devastated by her death. Marlyn adds: “She is my second eldest child and very dependable. Sy was my blom, ek is hartseer.’