THE surge in the recent gang-related violence in Elsies River had learners of Matroosberg Holy Trinity RC Primary School reeling in shock after shots were allegedly fired during school hours. On Tuesday, parents of Holy Trinity Primary School were contacted to fetch their children earlier after gangsters entered the school while the learners were in class.

A parent said when she went to fetch her son, who is in Grade 2, he was shaking from the trauma. The mother says: “We received a message in the group saying we need to fetch the children from school. I understand that they were shooting and apparently threatened a teacher. My child was in shock. “On Wednesday, we kept them at home and [on Thursday morning] the parents were picketing outside the school.

“But what makes it worse is the gangsters were still running up and down the road while the parents were picketing. They don’t care. “It is terrible, we need to walk to drop and fetch our children, but if they are shooting then you can’t walk and have to wait.” The staff members at the school invited community members of Clarke Estate and neighbouring schools yesterday morning to picket in solidarity against the recent gang violence that is affecting the school community and communities.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said that the alleged gang members stormed onto one the school premises while being chased by law enforcement. She says: “The incident was of course frightening for both learners and staff. The school was dismissed. “The school was open [on Wednesday], but many parents decided to leave their children at home due to the ongoing violence in the area.