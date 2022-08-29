A taxi gaatjie was stabbed to death near Halt Road in Elsies River on Friday afternoon. Patrick Peterson, 20, but goes by the nickname of Pikkie or Bewys was killed.

Police said the motive for the attack was robbery but no suspects have been arrested. A photograph making the rounds on social media shows a gruesome murder scene and the taxi and seats are covered in blood. It is unclear what happened to the driver of the van.

Cata and Codeta said that the taxi driver does not belong to their organisations. Peterson’s family said they were not ready to speak to the media. Police spokesperson warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi says Elsies River police are investigating a case of murder.

“Upon arrival at the scene near to Halt Road at around 3.45pm (on Friday), they found the body of an unknown man lying in the road. The victim was declared deceased on the scene. “According to reports six unknown men robbed the driver of a minibus taxi and stabbed the sliding door operator. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.” Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.