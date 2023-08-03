EFF leader Julius Malema says South African-born tech billionaire Elon Musk should look at the judgment where the Equality Court ruled that the Kill the Boer song is not hate speech.
Malema was speaking at the EFF’s 10th anniversary closing press conference yesterday.
Last year, the Equality Court ruled that Kill the Boer song does not constitute hate speech after the matter was brought before the court by AfriForum.
This comes after Musk took to Twitter (or X, as it is now known) and tweeted: “They are openly pushing for genocide of white people in South Africa. @CyrilRamaphosa, why do you say nothing?”
They are openly pushing for genocide of white people in South Africa. @CyrilRamaphosa, why do you say nothing?— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2023
In a reply to Musk’s tweet, Malema said: “O bolela mas*pa (you are talking s***),” he said.
O bolela masepa— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) July 31, 2023
South Africans also slammed the tweet as misinformation as people said there was no genocide in the country.
Earlier this week, some South Africans called for the removal of Die Stem from the national anthem as a direct response, after DA leader John Steenhuisen said the party will file charges at the UN Human Rights Council against both the EFF leader and the ANC government for Malema chanting “kill the boer, kill the farmer” at the EFF’s anniversary celebrations at FNB Stadium on Saturday.