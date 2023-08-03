EFF leader Julius Malema says South African-born tech billionaire Elon Musk should look at the judgment where the Equality Court ruled that the Kill the Boer song is not hate speech. Malema was speaking at the EFF’s 10th anniversary closing press conference yesterday.

Last year, the Equality Court ruled that Kill the Boer song does not constitute hate speech after the matter was brought before the court by AfriForum. This comes after Musk took to Twitter (or X, as it is now known) and tweeted: “They are openly pushing for genocide of white people in South Africa. @CyrilRamaphosa, why do you say nothing?” They are openly pushing for genocide of white people in South Africa. @CyrilRamaphosa, why do you say nothing? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2023 In a reply to Musk’s tweet, Malema said: “O bolela mas*pa (you are talking s***),” he said.