Meet three-year-old Elijah Cottle, the son of Dino and Courtney Cottle, who was diagnosed with acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) last year. The little boy requires surgery in the USA and now the family is finally able to go there.

AFM is a rare condition affecting only one in a million kids, and causes paralysis. Last July, the Lakeside parents took Elijah to the doctor for a cough, and just a month later he was admitted into ICU and diagnosed with AFM. It is caused by infections with different types of viruses, and the infection most commonly associated with AFM include the polio or West Nile viruses and related infections.

Most times, patients who are diagnosed with AFM are likely to have respiratory illness or fever before their limbs are affected. In short, it affects the nervous system, specifically the area of the spinal cord called the grey matter, which causes the muscles and reflexes in the body to become weak. CUTE: Elijah Cottle, 3 According to researchers in Cleveland, US, AFM is a newly-recognised condition, and thus far no one knows the long-term prognosis for people diagnosed with it.

Most people continue to improve over time with ongoing physical therapy, but sadly less than 10% of AFM patients recover completely. Before this interview, I had never heard of this rare condition so while I sat down with the parents of Elijah, with tears in their eyes, they explained how it hit them the first time. Mom Courtney says they were devastated.

“At first we kept questioning why this is happening to our son. He doesn’t deserve this, all of these questions ran through my head, and it affected us negatively until Dino said: ‘This is not how it’s supposed to be, we should be his pillar of strength and make this work no matter what.’” Dad Dino adds: “We can’t change what happened to him, but we can pray and work towards making things better, or at least we can try. If there is a chance that my son can have a better quality of life then I’m going to do whatever I have to. HOPE FOR THE BEST: Dino and Courtney Cottle with kids “We’ve found a way to help our son and by the grace of God we pray that things will be better when we return.”

When Dino enquired about a potential cure to improve Elijah’s condition, they were informed that nowhere in Africa do we have the medical expertise to perform a procedure of this magnitude. After researching many avenues, there was finally light at the end of the tunnel, but according to the specialists overseas, time is of the essence when treating this condition. It is recommended to conduct this procedure no later than 12 months from initial diagnosis.

Dr Amy Moore, a peripheral nerve surgeon who specialises in nerve transfer surgeries, regularly performs procedures to reanimate limbs, relieve patients from pain and restore sensation for those with nerve injuries. Elijah is scheduled to see and undergo surgery on July 25. Against all odds, the family has made it happen with the help of their community; the appointment for his procedure is booked and the operation will take place at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Ohio.

The family raised over R400 000 which covers the cost of the procedure, but they face yet another hurdle – flights for the family will cost too much but the law requires at least one adult to accompany a minor on international travel, therefore they have made the tough decision for Elijah’s mom and younger brother to stay behind while dad Dino and Elijah embarks on this life-changing journey all on their own. SIMPLER TIMES: A young Elijah before his diagnosis “I am prepared to sleep on a couch, and even on the side of the road, as long as my son gets the help he needs,” adds Dino. The Cottle family appeals to the public to support in any way, shape or form.

You can follow Elijah’s story on Instagram @Elijah.cottle, or WhatsApp Dino on 083 543 0601. It was an absolute pleasure writing this article and making sure that here’s yet another story to inspire our readers. Sometimes we go through things and then we stumble across a family who is going through the most, in this case something I’ve never even heard of, and then we realise how much we have to be grateful for.