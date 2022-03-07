“Elene’s dying wish was to see justice for her oupa.”

This was revealed by the family of slain Manenberg teen, Elene Lino, as her oupa’s alleged killer goes on trial at the Wynberg Regional Court this week.

The 19 year old was killed in the same house as her oupa, William Lambert, 83.

In January she was stabbed to death and dumped in a wheelie bin.

CLOSE BOND: Oupa William Lambert, 83, and Elene Lino, 19. Picture supplied

Her 49-year-old boyfriend, Gavin Manuel, has been arrested for her murder.

He apparently told cops that Satan told him to kill Elene.

While still coming to grips with her gruesome death, her family will attend court proceedings as they relive the pain of finding William dead in the same house.

The beloved oupa died in his workshop in July 2020 after he was robbed and attacked, allegedly by Damian van Niekerk, 24.

At the time, Elene and her sister Candice Baartman, 26, revealed that a woman had come to him that morning asking him to fix a TV.

William then told the woman that he was looking for her boyfriend [Van Niekerk] as he had stolen something from the elderly man.

CHARGED: Damian van Niekerk, 24. Picture supplied

Later in the day, Elene and her relatives became suspicious when they did not see William and broke through the door of his workshop, where he was found strangled with an electrical cord and his pockets turned out.

Police launched a manhunt for Van Niekerk but members of the Hard Livings gang caught up to him first and dragged him through the streets.

Van Niekerk suffered head injuries as skollies klapped and trapped him, interrogating him about why he killed the elderly man.

They later handed him over to police and he was charged with murder.

Candice says: “The trial will start on 10 March at Wynberg Regional Court.

“It is very tough because we live in the same house in Pam Walk where two members of our family were brutally murdered.

“Oupa was technically Elene’s uncle but he raised her as his granddaughter and she loved him very much.

“After his murder, she always said she wanted to see Van Niekerk go to jail.

“Elene’s dying wish was justice for her oupa.”

GRIM REMINDER: Workshop

Meanwhile, Manuel abandoned his bail application at the Athlone Magistrates’ Court after hundreds of mense signed a petition opposing his release.

His case was postponed to 5 May for further investigations.

[email protected]