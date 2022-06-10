Unknown gunmen have stormed into a Khayelitsha house and ruthlessly killed two elderly sisters. The double murder happened in Ntlanganiso Street, Kuyasa, on Monday night.

A Daily Voice source says the shooters were looking for someone when they shot the siblings. He explains that the 51-year-old woman was visiting her 66-year-old sister. “She is not from the area, she was just here to see her sister,” says the man who asked to remain anonymous.

“The suspects went there looking for someone who also lives there. “And when they didn’t find him, they opened fire at the women.” He tells the Daily Voice that after the shooting, the rest of the family have moved out.

“They have left the house empty out of fear, and it is understandable.” Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says they have not yet established a motive for the attack. “Harare Police are investigating a double murder case after a shooting incident on Monday, between 11.08pm and 11.15pm in Ntlanganiso Street, Kuyasa, where two women, aged 66 and 51, were shot and fatally wounded,” Van Wyk explains.

“Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. “The motive for the shooting is yet to be established. “The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”

This is the second deadly attack on siblings to happen in Khayelitsha in a fortnight. On 22 May, Jacoba, Alfred and Samuel Titus were shot and killed by unknown suspects at home. A family member, who refused to be named, said the killers first shot at the dogs before gaining entry into the Phumlani Village house.