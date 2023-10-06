An elderly couple from Mitchells Plain is appealing to good Samaritans for help after they lost all of their belongings in a fire. To make matters worse, armed skollies apparently looted their burnt-out home while it was still smouldering.

The devastating blaze broke out in the early hours of Tuesday in Huguenot Avenue, Tafelsig. The couple were badly burnt as they tried to escape the flames. WRECK: Achmat’s burnt-out bathroom. Picture: Byron Lukas Wareldia Achmat, 60, was fast asleep when the intense heat and klomp smoke in their bedroom woke her up.

“Ons weet nie hoe die brand begin het nie. Toe ek wakker skrik die oggend toe is die vuur al in die kamer. I ran out to assist our boarder,” she explained. Wareldia and her husband Ziad, 62, both suffered from smoke inhalation and also sustained burn wounds to their faces. “We got the injuries just from the time we came out because the flames were already high,” Wareldia added.

“Everything is gone, including my ID and my Allpay card. I didn’t even get paid yet. It was my birthday on September 6 and all my gifts burnt out,” the emotional ouma said. INJURED IN BLAZE: Wareldia Achmat, 60. Picture: Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services, says crews from Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha and Kuils River responded to the distress call. “Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze by approximately 4.50am. The initial assessment is that the dwelling suffered substantial damages and that a building inspector was requested to ascertain the structural integrity of the structure,” Carelse added.

“The cause of the fire is still undetermined.” When the Daily Voice visited the house yesterday, tenant Ronald Pillay, 68, recalled being held up at gunpoint when skollies looted the property. “I was traumatised. About six of them came into the house because there was no roof. One held me against the wall and pointed a gun at me,” he said

The suspects fled with several items, including a stove. Wareldia and Ziad are now living with their daughter and are pleading for any assistance to help them rebuild their lives. “We need stuff like blankets and pillows and maybe a bed. We need the basics to carry on so long,” Wareldia said.