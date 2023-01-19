The legal team for convicted child rapist Mohydian Pangaker has called on the Western Cape High Court to show mercy to the man who killed young Tazne van Wyk and not sentence him to life in the mang. Tempers flared in the public gallery as angry aunties scoffed at the request by Pangaker’s lawyer, advocate Saleem Halday, to ensure that he may be eligible for parole when he turns 70.

This comes as final arguments for sentencing commenced on Wednesday. MURDERED: Tazne van Wyk, 8. Picture supplied Mohydian was thrust into the limelight in February 2020 as he was fingered as the man who snatched the eight-year-old meisie from her home in Ravensmead. Tazne was later found murdered and dumped in a stormwater drain in Worcester.

Shocking details emerged in court documents as the State charged Pangaker with multiple rapes of children in his own family as well as incest charges for fathering a child with his own daughter. Pangaker was convicted of 21 of the 27 charges levelled against him. ‘SHOW HIM MERCY’: Mohydian Pangaker. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) In his argument, Halday said Pangaker was a victim of abuse by his own father and had to leave school at a young age due to financial problems.

He told the court that if the 58-year-old Pangaker was sentenced to life in the mang he would be 83 years old before he came out, and claimed this is the equivalent to a death sentence. “It will be a death sentence of sorts. The sentence must not reflect or appease public opinion, it must serve public interest,” Halday said. “It does not serve public interest to sentence a relatively elderly person to prison to essentially die there with no hope of any sort of future.”

But, State prosecutor Lenro Badenhorst disagreed, and explained that Pangaker was a violent man who did not even spare his own wheelchair-bound daughter from his vicious attacks. WANTS HARSH JAIL TERM: Lenro Badenhorst. Picture: Zodidi Dano/Cape Argus He highlighted the psychological impact on girls in Pangaker’s family who had suffered sexual abuse, and said Mohydian lived a life of “use and abuse” of any female person he came across. “It is my submission that he has a cunning way of making people believe he is trustworthy,” Badenhorst stated.

“Whatever story he told Tazne [to make her go with him], she must have believed him,” he explained as he called for the maximum sentence to be handed down. The case was postponed to Valentine’s Day on February 14 where Pangaker will hear his fate. However, kwaad aunties say they will show no love to him and have threatened to castrate him if he were ever to be released.