Another suspect allegedly behind the plot to kidnap little Abira Dekhta has been busted as the investigation continues. This was revealed at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court yesterday when the Zimbabwean man joined seven other accused in the dock for the first time.

The group have been slapped with a klomp charges as half of them continue with their application to the court calling for the National Prosecuting Authority to disclose the full details of the docket. The young girl was snatched while sitting in her school transport vehicle parked at Amber Court in Gatesville on November 4. At the time her school bag could still be seen in the front seat. According to the State’s case, five men using two vehicles had followed her driver and sped off with her in a white Nissan bakkie.

Her disappearance sparked hartseer pleas for her return as her parents waited anxiously for the kidnappers to call, but they never did. More than a week later, cops called her father Aslam and told him that they found his daughter in a shack in Khayelitsha following a tip-off. Cops initially arrested nine people including two women but when they could not be linked, the vroue were released.