Two former cops were sentenced to eight years behind bars for corruption by the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Wednesday.
The detectives, who were stationed at Goodwood police station, were busted by the provincial anti-corruption investigation unit in March 2020 after they extorted R2 000 for an assault case that was thrown out of court, claiming they had worked very hard to have it withdrawn.
Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala said: “The complainant agreed, then reported the matter to the anti-corruption investigation unit which conducted an operation.
“Sergeant Siyabonga Dyakophu and constable Anele Komanisi met with the complainant and he handed R2 000 in cash.
“Subsequently, members of the anti-corruption investigation unit acted and found the marked money in their possession. The members were arrested and the case was remanded to the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Bellville.”
Gwala said that after a lengthy trial, the cops were sentenced to eight years in the mang, of which three years are suspended for five years.
“SAPS management in the province welcomes the sentence which sends a stern warning to all SAPS employees to desist from corruption and criminality,” she added Gwala.
‘Members of the public are encouraged to report incidents of corruption so that SAPS can be rid of bad elements who tarnish the good reputation of hard working and loyal police officers.”