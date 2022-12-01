Two former cops were sentenced to eight years behind bars for corruption by the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Wednesday. The detectives, who were stationed at Goodwood police station, were busted by the provincial anti-corruption investigation unit in March 2020 after they extorted R2 000 for an assault case that was thrown out of court, claiming they had worked very hard to have it withdrawn.

Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala said: “The complainant agreed, then reported the matter to the anti-corruption investigation unit which conducted an operation. “Sergeant Siyabonga Dyakophu and constable Anele Komanisi met with the complainant and he handed R2 000 in cash. “Subsequently, members of the anti-corruption investigation unit acted and found the marked money in their possession. The members were arrested and the case was remanded to the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Bellville.”