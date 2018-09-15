An Athlone feeding scheme called “In The Hustle” will be hosting a Mass Boeka/Pensioners Pamper day on 30 April and are reaching out to golden oldies to join in on the day.

They are aiming to treat 150 pensioners to a haircut for men and mehndi treatments and facials for women, all over 60 years old, ahead of Labarang.

If you are a pensioner or have a pensioner at home, then sign them up.

Coordinator Rafiqa Edries says the invitation is open to people of all faiths, not only Muslims.

“It is with great pleasure we present to you our very first Annual Ramadaan/Eid Programme. We will be giving 150 pensioners free Eid haircuts followed by a Mass Iftar, all welcome, inshallah.

“It’s open to any pensioner who wants to join, you don’t have to be Muslim.”

Rafiqa says there will be lekker treats on the menu including dates, boeber, a variety of savouries and chicken akhni.

The mission statement of In The Hustle is “Non Nobis Solum – Not for ourselves alone”.

WELCOME: Mass Boeka on 30 April

Rafiqa says: “We are providing a pot of food once a month, moving to a different location every month to try and reach as many people as possible, serving two areas some months.”

Rafiqa says the group is still in need of a few donations to make the day a success.

To nominate a pensioner, or if you would like to donate, send a message via WhatsApp on 060 823 5514.

To drop off donations, please call Rafeeq 083 746 5219 or Abdul 082 802 4050.

[email protected]