A Mitchells Plain family say their Eid celebrations were ruined by “vrot kos” served at at Cape Town CBD restaurant that left them naar and sick. The family claim they were served ou vleis and pap fish despite being charged R290 a head.

Mom Shameelah Reddy says they have held their family functions at the Capetonian Hotel’s On The Square restaurant for the last 10 years but on Tuesday, their smaak for the place was forever spoiled. “We booked six tables and each one seated between eight and 10 people. It was members of my family and some friends who were joining for the first time; the money was all paid before we got there for lunch,” she says. ‘INVESTIGATING THE MATTER’: Capetonian Hotel’s On the Square The 60-year-old Tafelsig resident says she and her family sat down for the lunch buffet just after 12, but from the first bite, everybody started complaining.

“My youngest son dished from the lamb biryani but when he sat down, he said the meat smelled funny and when he tasted it, he said it was not lekker. “I dished of the fish and when I ate from it, I saw it was pap. “I only took one bite but I saw that everybody left their food just like that.”

Shameelah said her relatives all complained about the food, saying the meat, including the chicken and prawns, was smelly and vrot while some of them became sick, throwing up with runny tummies. PAP PRAWNS: Shameelah says seafood and meat was off “We were all home by 3pm and we found out later that people had to run for the toilets and we had an elderly family member who had to leave the restaurant without her underwear because she messed in it,” says the kwaad vrou. “My son made the reservation and I told him that he must complain because he paid a lot of money for the reservation and he said he is talking to them about it.