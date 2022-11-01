The matric exams started on Monday and at least one class of ‘22 will write their papers with full bellies every day. Hope for the Future on Monday started serving breakfast to Grade 12 pupils at Cathkin High in Heideveld.

The organisation’s founder Vanessa Nelson says the programme will run until December 3. “We just want to be part of making things a little bit easier on the matrics by serving them a nutritional buffet,” she explains. “There are so many learners who don’t have breakfast before going to school.

“It is important to walk the last mile of their 12- or 13-year long journey, to show them that we support them. “This is just to say that we salute them and wish them well for their final exams. “We wanted them to sit down and relax for the few minutes that they are in the hall and when they go to the exam room they are full in their bellies and are joyful with smiles on their face and they are able to write and understand the questions.”

SERVICE WITH A SMILE: Vanessa Nelson with the matric learners. Pictures: Supplied Vanessa says Hope for the Future does a lot of community programmes but this one was inspired by her son. “I was going to do this in 2020 when my child was in matric in Mondale High, Mitchells Plain. “He, however, didn’t complete because of Covid.

“He asked me why I wanted to do it just for him and in Mitchells Plain, he advised me to do this in the Heideveld area. “He would tell me about the hungry kids in the school and I decided to do this. “We first did it at Heideveld High but we couldn’t do it this year, so we changed to Cathkin High and we are planning to move to schools outside the area.”

THE DREAM TEAM: Vanessa and her Hope for the Future members. Pictures: Supplied Grade 12 learner Farzana Morris says she was lekker surprised as no one told them about it. “I would personally like to thank Aunty Vanessa and her team for stepping up and making this possible, we did not expect it, I’m overwhelmed with gratitude. May God continue to bless them. “I wrote with so much confidence from the love that was shown towards us as matrics.