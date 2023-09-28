The EFF is planning a shutdown of the Western Cape on Monday. The party tweeted: “Be on the right side of history and join the EFF Western Cape Provincial Shutdown scheduled to take place on 2 October. We say no more unjust taxi impoundments, no to gangsterism, no to collapsed service delivery, no to unemployment, no to unlawful evictions, no to racism!

“The days of the DA-led City of Cape Town draconian rule and racism are over. For too long have the poorest of the poor and working class been treated with disdain by the DA-led government. The time has come to stand and say: enough is enough!” PLANS: Protest poster. The EFF will be supported by the ANC, Sanco, Saftu, the PAC and other organisations. One of their demands is the release of the impounded taxis in Ndabeni, Maitland.

However, deputy chairperson of the South African National Taxi Council, Nceba Enge, said Santaco will not be participating in the planned action. “We are aware of the march, but it was organised by political parties,” Enge added. On Wednesday, Safety MEC Reagen Allen met with district executive mayors, along with officials from various provincial departments, municipalities and SAPS to assess provincial readiness for the EFF’s protest.

“I have been assured by the SAPS and law enforcement agencies that any attempts to cause anarchy will be met with the full might of the law.” Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said SAPS were aware of plans for a march, not a provincial shutdown. “We have met with the organisers of the march to discuss the terms and conditions as prescribed by legislation.