Stormy weather has left a family of four out in the cold after strong winds blew the roof off their home. The familie had a rude awakening yesterday morning when a moerse blast of wind lifted their entire roof before blew it af.

The still intact corrugated iron sheeting landed next to the house in Otter Street, Electric City in Eerste River. The arme mense braved the cold and rain on Sunday as concerned neighbours and family worked to repair their roof and get it back on. By last night it still hadn’t been repaired.

Kaylee Cathryn, mom of a two-year-old, says it happened so uit die bloute. “The wind suddenly started picking up and the roof started lifting. My boyfriend Mondray tried to secure the roof by packing bricks on top of it to keep it down. He also tried to tie a rope around the roof,” she says. “We were inside the house when a big gust of wind suddenly lifted the entire roof and blew it off. It’s a miracle that none of us were injured, we could have died.”

The hartseer vrou says all their stuff are sopnat and damaged from the rain as they battled to get their roof back up. “Neither me nor my boyfriend have work. I don’t know what we are going to do now to fix this roof. “I’m very sad because all our clothing and furniture has been damaged by the rain.”