Mense, there are going to be some changes at the Daily Voice, with the appointment of a new editor. Current editor, Taariq Halim, makes way for Wesley April on 15 August 2022, in one of several changes at Independent Media.

Wesley, who has spent his entire journalism career at Independent Media, started out as an intern at the Cape Times in 2006. The 37-year-old from Retreat has a strong background in sports sub-editing and layout, which saw him move to the Cape Argus as deputy sports editor, and later become Weekend Argus sports editor. Wesley April is the new editor of the Daily Voice. Picture: Ian Landsberg. He was later promoted to Weekend Argus news editor and assistant editor.

Of his appointment, Wesley says: “I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to edit the Daily Voice and I look forward to building on the successes of the newspaper and servicing our readers with the best content on offer.” Taariq, known fondly as Munier Grootbek to readers, says goodbye after 16 years at the Voice and eight years in charge. He takes up his new position as editor of the Cape Argus, replacing Aziz Hartley, who was named editor in chief.

“Munier” says: “Thank you, dear readers, for joining me on this wonderful journey at the Cape’s kwaaiest koerantjie. “In the past eight years, we’ve gone from being a struggling newspaper to a thriving multimedia news brand - on the internet, on your phones and on social media. “We’ve faced good times and bad together but we always skrik vir niks and we’re never shy to rek our bekke.”