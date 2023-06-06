The mother of a boy who recently had three tumours removed from his brain is hoping that her little fighter will remain seizure-free from now on. Five-year-old Lamar Solomons from Belhar has been suffering up to seven seizures a day after he was diagnosed with a genetic disorder, tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) with epilepsy, which affects one in every 5 000 mense worldwide.

The genetic disease causes tumours to form in different parts of the organs such as the brain, eyes, lungs, kidneys and heart, but in Lamar’s case the tumours on his brain were causing him to have epileptic seizures. His mother Candice told the Daily Voice that her bubbly, energetic son was only two years old when he had his first seizure. BUBBLY: Five-year-old Lamar “That experience I will never wish upon my worst enemy. I will never forget how that afternoon, as I held him, his eyes rolled over and his entire body pulled stiff.

“Not knowing what was happening, I yelled for help.” The mom said her son was stabilised and kept overnight at hospital but when they returned home, things only got worse. She said by the age of three-and-a-half years old, Lamar experienced his second seizure.

“Even though the first and second seizure were almost two years apart, the third, fourth and fifth times became more frequent and closer together. “In 2022, he was diagnosed with TSC,” Candice added. In a letter from Lamar’s neurologist, the doctor explained that the seuntjie experienced as many as seven seizures a day.

However, his parents remained hopeful and prayed for a miracle for their “superhero son”. On May 29, Lamar successfully underwent a brain surgery which took five hours and 45 minutes, to have the three tumours removed, and will hopefully allow him to live seizure-free. Candice has now appealed for help to make her child’s recovery a bit more comfortable.