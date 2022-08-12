Angry mense stood skelling outside the Mitchells Plain SASSA offices on Thursday morning after employees kept the doors closed due to a planned water supply disruption by the City of Cape Town in the area. Jody Basson said the group of mostly women arrived in the cold during the early hours, but when time came for the offices to open at 7am, they were denied entry and sent home.

“I have been standing here since almost 4am with my two-month-old child because I had an appointment to come today,” she said. TURNED AWAY: Queue outside Mitchells Plain SASSA. Picture: Junior Bester “I got the appointment in March already but now they want to say we must go home because the water is going to be off at 10am. “There were a lot of mothers with their babies waiting outside but they just chased us away.”

The Tafelsig resident branded the SASSA employees as lazy and uncaring. “They want to go home because they say the water is going off. “What does the water have to do with their work?

“How can they chase people away who need this money for their families? “We do not have money to travel here all the time and then it is just for nothing.” The Sassa offices in Mitchells Plain refused to open their doors. Picture: Junior Bester When the Daily Voice visited the offices on Thursday morning, signs were put up near the entrances advising of the early closure, but according to Jody these signs only went up after they had left.