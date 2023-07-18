Early Mandela Day gift To honour and celebrate Mandela Day, community hero Beryl Williams from Lotus River made hundreds of children’s magies vol on Monday. Aunty Beryl and her two helpers, Leana Hartnick and Penny Millward, started cooking at 6am to get ready to feed laaities from Phumlani Village.

Beryl, who has been feeding those in need for 20 years, couldn’t even wait for Mandela Day on Tuesday to spoil the over 300 kids who have grown close to her heart. “I suggested we have our Mandela Day on Monday because Tuesday felt so far, I was too excited, and look how beautifully it worked out because now I hear it’s gonna rain [today] on Tuesday and look at the beautiful day we have today,” she said while stirring a lekker pot kos. HARD AT WORK: Aunty Beryl. “And all these ingredients were sponsored by Pick n Pay Constantia, they always help me without still asking a lot of questions, except for the chicken; the chicken I bought out of my own pocket,” Beryl said.

“My husband and I make sure to save a little something every month from his pension and whatever I can also scrape together and use it for today.” She also had hundreds of Pick n Pay hampers which she distributed in Phumlani Village: “This year even the adults will get something. “We have tin foods, fruit, cake, washing powder, sugar, coffee and tea and even flowers to bless them with.

Community hero Beryl Williams from Lotus River. “I know how much this will help because the reality on our streets is that our people are honestly struggling, hulle koop R1 se suiker by die huiswinkel, it’s true,” she added. The happy-go-lucky aunty also thanked everyone for their help, especially the retailer. “To Shamiel Rylands and Aston Coetzee and their team, I just want to say thank you so very much for your great support, I promise this means everything to the kids.”