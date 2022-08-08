Bonteheuwel residents say skelms in the area fatally stabbed and robbed an e-hailing taxi driver late on Friday night. According to residents, the deceased, identified as Chifundo MacKenzie, was killed by two unknown men in Juniper Street at around 10pm in a possible robbery.

Residents told the Daily Voice the driver of the grey Toyota Corolla was heard arguing with two men. “I am not sure if it was a drop-off or a pick-up but I heard the guys shouting at him and then the next thing you saw was the guys running away from the car and he was laying there in the car,” says a resident. “It all happened so quickly and I was not sure if he was dead, but I think he managed to call somebody because people came to him about 30 minutes after it happened.”

Speaking to the Daily Voice over the phone, a friend of Chifundo, William Gufwadza, said the 36-year-old father had been an e-hailing taxi driver for a well-known company for the last four years and would never be aggressive with his clients. “I do not know what happened to him but he could make a quick call to one of the guys so we came to help him,” says William. “When we got there he was bleeding a lot and he died on the way to the hospital.