Bonteheuwel residents say skelms in the area fatally stabbed and robbed an e-hailing taxi driver late on Friday night.
According to residents, the deceased, identified as Chifundo MacKenzie, was killed by two unknown men in Juniper Street at around 10pm in a possible robbery.
Residents told the Daily Voice the driver of the grey Toyota Corolla was heard arguing with two men.
“I am not sure if it was a drop-off or a pick-up but I heard the guys shouting at him and then the next thing you saw was the guys running away from the car and he was laying there in the car,” says a resident.
“It all happened so quickly and I was not sure if he was dead, but I think he managed to call somebody because people came to him about 30 minutes after it happened.”
Speaking to the Daily Voice over the phone, a friend of Chifundo, William Gufwadza, said the 36-year-old father had been an e-hailing taxi driver for a well-known company for the last four years and would never be aggressive with his clients.
“I do not know what happened to him but he could make a quick call to one of the guys so we came to help him,” says William.
“When we got there he was bleeding a lot and he died on the way to the hospital.
“I asked the people there in the area but nobody knew who it was that stabbed him while they also managed to take his phone which was off when we tried to call it.”
Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk stated their offices had no record of the incident while Chifundo’s employer failed to reply to queries about the issue.