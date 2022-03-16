Police are looking for information regarding the murder of an e-hailing cab driver who was shot and killed in his car in Lentegeur on Monday night.

Residents told the Daily Voice the man was parked in a silver Toyota Rav 4 in Linaria Crescent when he was shot in the head by an unknown gunman at 7.30pm.

A 37-year-old male resident told the Daily Voice they did not know the victim and suspect he was a taxi driver waiting for a pick-up.

“The bra was lamming in the car when somebody came and just shot him through the car’s window. I just heard the shots and saw somebody running away from the car,” he explains.

“We think he was called here to the area and was waiting for somebody because nobody knows him or the car.

“People came out of the house where he was parked and they said nobody called for a taxi but one of the people said they saw the app on his phone while he was lying there in the car.”

The resident added the victim was shot in the head and was transported away by ambulance.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed: “Lentegeur police were busy with routine patrols on Monday when they responded to a complaint in Linaria Crescent at around 7.30pm.

“Upon arrival, they found an unknown male in the driver’s seat of a car who sustained a gunshot wound to his head.

“The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, where he was later declared deceased by the medical personnel as a result of the injuries sustained.”

According to police, the motive for the shooting was unknown while no arrests were made.

